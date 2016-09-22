



CLUTCH WITH ZAKK SABBATH, KYNG

Town Ballroom Wed Sept 28th 7pm $30/$34

Clutch continues their Psychic Warfare World Tour 2016 featuring lead vocalist Neil Fallon. Classic Rock has nominated Psychic Warfare for 2016 Album of the year. Supporting the tour will be Zakk Sabbath and Los Angeles-based heavy metal band, Kyng.









THE DEAR HUNTER w/ EISLEY, GAVIN CASTLETON

Waiting Room Sun Sept 25th 7:30pm $20/$25

The Dear Hunter is a progressive rock band from Providence created by its leader and singer, Casey Crescenzo, formerly of the Receiving End of Sirens. They will be performing songs from their new album, Act V: Hymns with the Devil in Confessional.











GARY GULMAN

Helium Comedy Club Thurs Sept 22nd 8pm Fri&Sat Sept 23rd&24th 7:30&10pm $15 to $24

New York City stand-up Gary Gulman has performing for 20 years and is one of a handful of comedians to appear on all four late night talk shows. His “”It’s About Time Tour” is selling out all over the country.







INFECTED MUSHROOMS

Town Ballroom Sat Sept 24th 8pm $20/$25

Electronic music legends Infected Mushroom are an Los Angeles-based duo are best known for being the sonic innovators of the Psy Trance genre. With over 14 million hits on YouTube and number #8 on the Billboard charts, Infected Mushroom is the best Psychedelic Trance band of the decade.









LES DUDEK

Sportsmen’s Tavern Fri Sept 23rd 9:30pm $20 adv/ $25 at door

Les Dudek is a guitarist from Florida who has performed lead guitar on some of rock’s best songs including “Ramblin’ Man” with the Allman Brothers, “Low Down” with Boz Scaggs and “Fly Like an Eagle” with the Steve Miller band.







LETTUCE

Tralf Music Hall Thurs Sept 22nd 8pm $22

Lettuce is seven-piece funk band from Boston featuring the amazing guitarist Eric Krasno and keyboard/Hammond B-3 master Neal Evans. Both musicians came from the jazz/funk group Soulive. The band’s latest album, “Crush” reached number one on U.S. Jazz Albums chart.







RANDY & MR LAHEY LIVE

Randy and Mr. Lahey from the Netflix Hilarious TV series “Trailer Park Boys” will bring their “No Pants Unpissed Tour” to the Tralf Music Hall. The live comedy show is a mix of stand-up and improv of silly, sexist, drunken hour and a half of songs and skits.