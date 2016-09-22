Theater on the Boards

Cast of The Submission: Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Shanntina Moore, Rick Lattimer Cone, Carolyn Lanson, Clarissa Maloy

Opening

BREAST IN SHOW, musical by Lisa Hayes & Joan Cushing presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Mary Craig, Laurel Flynn, Tammy Hayes McGovern, Arlynn Knauff, Nick Lama, Bryan Patrick Stoyle. Sep 28 at 7:30. Sep 29-Oct 30, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800).www.oconnellandcompany.com

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, musical by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber, presented by Theatre in the Mist, directed by Joey Bucheker, starring Anthony Lafornara, Sára Kovácsi, Amy Teal, Samuel Fesmire, Adam M. Wall, Ryan Darnell, Quinn McGillion, Sep 23-Oct 9, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 24 at 2pm ONLY). Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Road, Lewiston. (1-877-856-0694) www.theatreinthemist.org

LOUISIANA BACCHAE, adapted and directed by Robert Waterhouse, presented by Red Thread Theatre, starring Christian Brandjes, Eileen Dugan, Greg Howze, Geoff Pictor, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Harold White. Sep 16-Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

ongoing

AMERICAN IDIOT, musical by Green Day, Billy Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Christopher Teal, Billy Horn, Jesse Ryan Tiebor, Jordan Levin, Sara Kow-Falcone, Carolyn Lanson, Clarissa Maloy, Ben Caldwell, Preston D Williams, Melissa Levin. Through Oct 1, Thu-Sat at 8, plus Sep 21 & 28 at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

DEAR LYDIA, world premiere of a play by Larry Gray, directed by Neal Radice, starring David C. Mitchell, Melissa Leventhal, Louise Reger. Through Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

DINNER WITH FRIENDS, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Kelly Meg Brennan, Dave Hayes, Lisa Vitrano, Phil Farugia. Through Oct 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 16 at 8). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

DON’T TALK TO THE ACTORS, comedy written and directed by Tom Dudzick, starring Kevin Craig, Wendy Hall, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jamie Nablo, Peter Palmisano, Steve Vaughan. Through Oct 2, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

GYPSY, musical by Styne, Sondheim & Laurents, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jonas Barranca, Allison Barsi, Charmagne Chi, Doug Crane, Arianne Davidow, Maria Droz, Jordan Louis Fischer, John Fredo, Sabrina Kahwaty, Marina Laurendi, Loraine O’Donnell, Michele Marie Roberts, Dan Urtz, Faith Walh. Through Oct 9, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

LIPS TOGETHER, TEETH APART, play by Terrence McNally directed by Greg Natale, starring Candice Kogut, Richard Lambert, Kelli Bocock-Natale, Eric Rawski. Through Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

LOUISIANA BACCHAE, adapted and directed by Robert Waterhouse, presented by Red Thread Theatre, starring Christian Brandjes, Eileen Dugan, Greg Howze, Geoff Pictor, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Harold White. Through Oct 8, Thu-Sat at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

MY FAIR LADY, musical by Lerner & Loewe presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Emily K. Plotkin, Charles Slisz, Eric Bloom, Christopher Cummings. Sep 16-Oct 2, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

6×8, new work created and presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Theresa DiMuro-Wilber, starring Brittany Germano, Chanyl White, Kajana Stover, Diane McNamara, Cierra Cappas, Diane Michaels, Jennifer Arroyo, Caroline Parzy-Sanders. Through Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8 plus Sep 25 & Oct 2 at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (247-9585).

THE SUBMISSION, play by Jeff Talbott presented by Buffalo United Artists and Ujima Company, directed by Lorna C. Hill, starring Adam Hayes, Rick Lattimer, Shanntina Moore, Michael Seitz. Through Oct 1, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org/www.ujimacoinc.org

SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH, play by Tennessee Williams presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Patrick Cameron, Aleks Malejs, Stan Klimecko, Renee Landrigan, Colleen Gaughan, Bethany Sparacio, Gerry Maher, Jacob Albarella, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Ron Mangum. Through Oct 9, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

URINETOWN!, musical by Hollmann & Kotis presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring Ryan Kaminski, Jenn Stafford, Michael Starzynski, Jeffrey Coyle, Erin Coyle, Susana Breese, Bethany Burrows Gruendike, Tyler Brown, Michael Wachowiak, Chris Andreana, Matt Mooney, Jennel Pruneda, Jake Hayes, Dave Spychalski, Sara Jo Kukulka. Through Oct 15, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

WONDER OF THE WORLD, play by David Lindsay-Abaire presented by Buffalo Laboratory Theatre. Through Oct 2, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

closing

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, musical by Sondheim & Gelbart directed by Fran Landis, starring David Bondrow, Katy Clancy, Tim Hartman, Scott Gunner, Scot Kaitanowski, Jeremy Kreuzer, Marc Sacco, Richard Spitaletta, Chrissy Vogric. Through Sep 25, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (83-1776). www.LancOpera.org

UPCOMING

DESTINY OF ROSE, world premiere of a musical play by Christopher B. Pearman & Phil Davis Sr., presented by Alemaedae Theater of Dreams LLC in cooperation with the Hearts for the Homeless. Oct 2 at 2 & 5. Buffalo Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts 450 Masten Ave. (402-8367). www.TheDestinyofRose.com

FINDING NEVERLAND, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Previews Oct 7 & 8 at 7. Oct 9-15, Sun at 2 & 7, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

THE FALL OF STAG LEE, jazz opera by Darryl Glenn Nettles presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited, starring Eric McKeever, Jordan Pitts, Brittany Walker, Nia Drummond, Lee Ann Grace, Darryl Schneider. Sep 23 at 8 & Sep 25 at 2:30. Rockwell Hall Performing Arts Center, Buffalo State campus (878-3005). www.buffalooperaunlimited.org