HIT LIST: Entertainment Highlights For The Week

GARY OWEN

Helium Comedy Club Thurs Apr 13th 7:3pm Fri&Sat Apr14th&15th 7:30&10pm $30/$35

Gary Owen is a comedian who has been selling out comedy clubs for over a decade. Owen works closely with the Non-Profit Facing Addiction, an organization dedicated to finding solutions to the addiction crisis in America. His next comedy special, “I Got My Associates will appear on Showtime this year

OPERATORS

Waiting Room Fri Apr 14th 7pm $15/$17

Dan Boeckner is the leader of Operators and has shown his diverse musical taste over the years and his current band focuses its attention on a new, electronic dance project delivering upbeat, melodic collection of synth driven pop songs.





THE CORRECTIONS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Fri Apr 14th 9pm $10

The Corrections plat the kind of versatile pop music that most bands won’t even attempt these days. They will perform with A Potter’s Field along with a special homecoming performance by Michael Oliver & The Bad Hombres.





FUNKTIONAL FLOW

Buffalo Iron Works Sat Apr 15th 9pm $12

Buffalo’s own Funktional Flow is a multi-genre quintet rooted in rock and reggae, with a funk foundation. The band has performed hundreds of show all over the country to great acclaim. Jones For Revival opens the show with their funky, upbeat positive vibe.





THE LADIES FIRST JAZZ COMBO

Pausa Art House Sat Apr 15th 8pm $7

The Ladies First Jazz Combo is a subset of Buffalo’s own all-female The Ladies First Jazz Band. Head to Allentown and celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with Jennifer May and the premier all-women band in town.





THE CRYSTALS

Seneca Casino Tues Apr 18th 2pm $35

Discovered by Phil Spector, The Crystals are an American vocal trio considered to be one of the defining acts of girl groups in the early sixties. The band have two of the top 50 most popular records in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.



BUFFALO STATE WIND ENSEMBLE

Rockwell Hall Wed Apr 19th 7:30pm free

The Buffalo Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Rick Fleming, endeavors to expose students to the artistry and performance demands of large ensemble performance.