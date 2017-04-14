THE PURPLE EXPERIENCE – Fri & Sat

Seneca Casino Fri & Sat Apr14th & 15th 8pm $45

Celebrate the music of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Prince. The band’s front man, Marshall Charloff, embodies the spirit, the look, the voice, the dance moves, the guitar-playing and the stage charisma of Prince performing all the superstar’s hits. The Purple Xperience accompanies Charloff with the same funky sound that made Prince a pop icon. Sadly, we will never experience the original but Marshall Charloff and his band re-create a performance that would make the superstar proud.