HIT LIST: Entertainment to See This Week





DAN BAIRD AND HOMEMADE SIN

Buffalo Iron Works Thurs March 23rd 8pm $20

Songwriter Dan Baird has been performing Classic Hard Rock for more than three decades. He has earned his reputation with their stellar live performances and they will be performing songs from their new album, “Rollercoaster.”





JACK BROADBENT

Sportsmen’s Tavern Thurs Mar 23rd 7pm $10

Jack Broadbent is a talented slide guitar blues master from England who has been leaving audiences spellbound with his live shows and unique style of slide guitar playing.

MATT BRAUGNER

Helium Comedy Club Thurs March23rd 8pm Fri&Sat March24th & Mar25th 7:30&10pm $15/$20

Matt Braughner is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Oregon who Variety Magazine once named as one of the top ten comics to watch. He has appeared on all the late night talk shows and is a regular at the hilarious Upright Citizen’s Brigade in Los Angeles.

NOCHE LATINA CON KIKE MIGUEL & VLADIMIR

Pausa Art House Fri Mar 24th 8pm $10

Noche Latina is a stellar Latin music trio performing traditional music from across South America, the Caribbean and Central America. Not to be missed!

WHO’S BAD THE MICHAEL JACKSON EXPERIENCE

Rapids Theatre Fri Mar 24th 8:30pm $30

Whether you idolized the Jackson Five or learned to Moonwalk to “Billie Jean”, Who’s Bad is the ultimate and longest-running music-and-dance show paying homage to the king of pop, Michael Jackson. Who’s Bad has sold out 50 venues in the United Kingdom.

BROCCOLI SAMURAI AND TROPIDELIC

Buffalo Iron Works Sat Mar 25th 9pm $15

Broccoli is a progressive electronica band from Cleveland who packs dance floors featuring “Bruce” Hodgson on keyboards. Tropidelic fuses funk, hip-hop and reggae into fun dance music. They will be performing songs from their next album, “Go Down With The Ship.”

FISHBONE

Waiting Room Sun Mar 26th 8pm $20/$25

Fishbone is celebrating 25+groundbreaking years together performing their unique combination of American Ska, Funk, Punk and Rock fusion. They have backed up The Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Roots, George Clinton and The Dead Kennedys.