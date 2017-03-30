HIT LIST: Entertainment This Week

JOHN CAPARULO

Helium Comedy Club Thurs Mar 30th 8pm Fri&Sat Mar 31st & April 1st 7:30pm&10pm $20/$25

John Caparulo is best known as the under-dressed everyman from the Chelsea Lately Show. He will performing his stand-up from his latest show entitled “John Caparulo: Come Inside Me.”

MILLER AND OTHER SINNERS

Tralf Music Hall Thurs Mar 30th 7pm $10

Western New York native David M Miller brings his critically acclaimed blues-rock band for CD release party in the Tralf. Miller and his band have shared the stage with the hottest current blues acts in the world including Gary Clark Jr., Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Shemekia Copeland and many more.





DORRANCE DANCE

UB Center For the Arts Fri Mar 31st 8pm $31.50

Founder and artistic director Michelle Dorrance is one of the most sought after tap dancers in the world and one of the genre’s greatest choreographers working today. One of the dancers performing in the troupe is Buffalo’s own Ali Dietz who grew up dancing under the direction of her mother at Mary Alice’s Dance Studio in Buffalo.





THE SCINTAS

Seneca Casino Sat April 1st 8pm tickets start at $35

Comedy and music come together for an unforgettable night with Buffalo’s own musical impressionists The Scintas! From Dean Martin to Mick Jagger to Bruno Mars, these artists impersonate them allD blending together music and comedy to the delight of their fans.





SQUINTO

Buffalo Iron Works Sat Apr 1st 9pm $20

Squinto, aka Eric Roth, is the sole proprietor of SQUITO WORLDWIDE, an umbrella that includes Squinto, Squntech and 447. A rising force in the bass music scene, the group is known for their unique perspective on music, culture and life itself.





LUCY DACUS

Tralf Music Hall Sat Apr 1st 7pm $10

Singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus is known her warm and deep singing voice and thoughtful, playful and powerful original songs. She will be performing songs from her latest CD No Burden.





COLLECTIVE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

UB Center for the Arts Sun Apr 2nd $15

The 1st Annual Collective Film Festival is a collection of short films (three to ten minutes long) on political, social and/or economic topics. The purpose of the festival is to give a voice to the growing oppressed and disenfranchised filmmakers an opportunity to display their creative views on controversial subjects.