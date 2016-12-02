HIT LIST of Entertainment This Week





AFTER FUNK “JIMI HENDRIX TRIBUTE NIGHT”

Buffalo Iron Works Thursday Dec 1st 9pm $10

After Funk is a Toronto-based power funk group brings their unique sound and infectiously fun show in a Jimi Hendrix tribute. These young musicians have great chops and bring the funk.





YUKI NUMATA RESNICK ALBUM RELEASE PARTY

Pausa Thurs Dec 1st 7pm $7 $5students with ID

Violinist Ko-Yuki Numata Resnick has been described by the New York Times as a player of “virtuosic flair and dexterous bravery.” She will be performing J. S. Bach’s Partita No 1 in B minor from her latest release.





HANSEL & GRETEL

Rockwell Hall Fri Dec 2nd 8pm Sun Dec 4th 2:30pm $30 $25 sen 60+ stud/child $10

Based on the Brothers Grimm classic, Buffalo Opera Unlimited’s production whips together frothy folk tunes with beautiful orchestrations under the direction of Tim Kennedy. The audience even gets gingerbread cookies to take home.





SCOTT CELANI BAND & RUMOURZ

Sportsmens Friday, December 2, 9pm $10

The battle of the two icon tribute bands in one show: Scott Celani Band performing Tom Petty and Rumourz playing Fleetwood Mac in a concert called “The Free Fallin’ Landslide.”





Burlesque performer Rachel Kropczynski

BURLESQUE RECITAL PRESENTED BY LADY ZILLA

Mohawk Place Sat Dec 3rd 10pm $5

Come see first times performances from the burlesque beauties who have graduated from Lady Zilla’s burlesque class at Dani-fit Special performance by Hell’s Harlots





JAZZBUFFALO PRESENTS A RED GARLAND TRIBUTE

Pausa Art Sat Dec 3rd 8pm $10 $5 student with ID

Jazz pianist Doug “Trigger” Gaston will be performing the music of jazz legend Harold “Red” Garland accompanied by bassist Sabu Adeyola, drummer Abdul-Rahman Qadir and percussionist Tony Zambito





FREIGHTRAIN’S CHRISTMAS JAM & ANNUAL TOY DRIVE

Sportsmen’s Sun Dec 4th 3pm $10 or $5 with new toy

Freightrain has created a concert lineup including Megan & Gus of Dirty Smile, The Jimmy Keyes Band and The French Quarter Hounds. Toys are for on & off territory Native American Youth for Christmas