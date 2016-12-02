MASS MOB this Sunday

St. Stanislaus Church, Sun, Dec. 4, 8:30am, 123 Townsend St, Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Mass Mob started in 2013 to draw attention to struggling Buffalo inner city churches. A Mass Mob is similar to a Cash Mob, but the idea centers around inviting people to worship at a church instead of shop at a store.

“We want to showcase Buffalo’s historic churches,” said Mass Mob cofounder Christopher Byrd… “to share in the living and breathing history of a church and an understanding of how important they are to the cultural and historic fabric of Buffalo.”

The church will remain open after mass for people to take pictures and tour the church. For more info visit buffalomassmob.org