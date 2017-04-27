HIT LIST: Entertainment This Week

KATY MINER

Pausa Art House Thurs Apr 27th 7pm $10

Katy Miner sings the standards as well as anyone in town and she brings her quintet to celebrate the music to the First Lady of Song, the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald on the anniversary of her 100th birthday.

YARN

Sportsmen’s Tavern Thurs Apr 27th 7pm $18

Lead singer/songwriter Blake Christiana and his Brooklyn-based Americana band Yarn performs songs from their latest album, “This Is The Year.” The album features vibrant back porch melodies and descriptive lyrics that relate to the band’s experiences.

ELTON ROHM

Tralf Music Hall Sat Apr 29th 8pm $20

Elton Rohn is the premier Elton John tribute band. Audiences are amazed at Ron Camilleri’s ability to transform himself into the pop music icon. The band has headlined over 100 shows and was the only Elton John tribute to perform at the Elton John Convention in Las Vegas.

ARRIVAL OF SWEDEN: MUSIC OF ABBA

Kleinhans Music Hall Sat Apr 29th 8pm $29 to $82

The 12-piece band Arrival From Sweden was founded in Sweden in 1995 and soon became one of the world’s most popular ABBA show bands. Since their start, the band has toured in 57 countries and has made 37 tours in the USA.

YESTERDAY: LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS

Riviera Theatre Sat Apr 29th 8pm $34/$39

Considered by many to be the #1 Beatles act anywhere in the US and abroad! The band celebrates the 5oth anniversary of the Beatles legendary album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

DENNY LAINE OF WINGS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Mon May1st 7pm $30

Denny Laine was an original contributor to the most successful album involving any of the Beatles following their breakup, Paul McCartney’s “Band on the Run.” Denny celebrates the 40th anniversary of the album in its entirety with a captivating live show.

REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND

Tralf Music Hall Tues May 2nd 8pm $18

Reverend Peyton’s band features amazing guitar riffs and distinctive vocals whose energetic original songs are a healthy nod to country blues. The band will have you dancing and smiling the whole night. Eeee-yahh!