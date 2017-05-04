PROFESSOR LOUIE & THE CROWMATIX WITH THE HITMEN HORNS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Sun May 7th 4pm $25

Professor Louie was one of the original members of the Band for over fifteen years. Professor Louie plays a Hammond organ, keyboards and accordion and the Crowmatix music is a blend of blues, rock, R&B, gospel and folk. Very few bands have the real roots music credentials of this band. Marie Spinosa (aka Miss Marie) sings the blues and roots music with the best of ‘em and plays percussion to boot. The Hitmen Horns bring a little punch to the performance to keep the audience dancing.