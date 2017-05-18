HIT LIST: Entertainment week of May 18-May 24, 2017

Pup

PUP

Waiting Room Thurs May 18th 7pm $16/$18

Pup is a full throttle four-piece Punk Rock band from Toronto known for its loud no-holds-barred live sets. The first single “Reservoir” debuted at # 1 on the CBC R3-30 charts.

Comedian Kyle Kinane

KYLE KINANE

Helium Comedy Club Thurs May 18th8pm May 19th&20th 7:30&10pm $17/$21

If you’ve watched Comedy Central at all over the last 6 years, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Kyle Kinane’s grave-toned voice. He has served as the official voice of the network since 201, and in the process has become a cult hero in the comedy world.

Buffalo Choral Arts Society

BUFFALO CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY: ACCENT ON BROADWAY

Riviera Theatre Fri May 19th 7:30pm $15

Marcia A. Giambrone conducts the 110-piece Buffalo Choral Arts Society in a tribute to Broadway show tunes and a special tribute to the Beatles.

The Wavves

WAVVES

Tralf Music Hall Fri May 19th 8pm $15

Pop punk performer Nathan Williams will be performing songs from his new album- You’re Welcome. The band will celebrate the album release date with a stop in Buffalo at the Tralf.

American Idol star Laura Alaina

LAUREN ALAINA

Waiting Room Fri May 19th 8pm $15/$20

Lauren Alaina was the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol, where her strong vocal performance earned comparisons to Carrie Underwood and Martina McBride. Caitlin Koch opens the show.

Guitarist Jamie Holka

BUFFALO GUITAR HEROES

Tralf Music Hall Sat May 20th 8pm $15

The Guitar Factory West Seneca presents a show featuring five Western New York guitarists including Jamie Holka, Alyn Syms, Tony Mirabelli, Jeff Miers and Todd Eberwine.

CHRIS DUARTE

Sportsmen’s Tavern Sun May 21st 4pm $12

Chris Duarte is a talented blues guitarist/songwriter from San Antonio who describes his band blues-based but has that loud aggressive edge that punk had. He