THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPS – Fri May 12th

Seneca Niagara Fri May 12th 8pm tickets start at $45

For more than 50 years Motown super-groups the Temptations and the Four Tops have been kicking out hit after remarkable hit. From the early years in Detroit with songs like “My Girl,” “Get Ready”, “Too Proud To Beg” “I Can’t Get Next To You” “Papa Was A Rolling Stone and many more, the Temptations keep on creating passionate powerful songs. The Four Tops are no less impressive recording number one hits such as “Baby I Need Your Loving”, “I Can’t Help Myself ( Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” Ain’t No Woman Like The One I Got and “Are You Man Enough” from the movie Shaft. Back-to-Back Motown hitmakers, The Temptations and The Four Tops are two of the biggest bands that put sixties and seventies soul music on the map.