HIT LIST: Entertainment for the week of May 25-Ma7 31, 2017
MEGALODON & MIDNIGHT TYRANNOSAURUS
Waiting Room Thurs May 25th 9pm $17/$20
South African-based Megalodon brings their heavy metal show to the Queen City and Florida-based Midnight Tyrannosaurus has a unique powerful growl bassline with a heart melting sub-bass sound that rocks the house.
FORMULA 5 & SPACE JUNK
Buffalo Iron Works Thurs May 25th 9pm $8
Formula 5 & Space Junk are modern Jam Bands that combine rock, jazz and jam music in a dance party sure to keep your feet moving, blood pumping and your brains in a frenzy.
GIRLS, GUNS & GLORY
Sportsmen’s Tavern Thurs May 25th 7pm $15
Lauded by Rolling Stone as one of “10 New Artists You Need To Know”, Girls, Guns & Glory has a Honky Tonk/early Rock n’ Roll vibe that gets audiences dancing.
ALEX MC ARTHUR QUINTET: TRIBUTE TO GRETCHEN PARLATO
Pausa Art House Fri Mat 26thy 8pm $7
Up-and-coming jazz singer Alex McArthur and her quintet pay tribute to one of modern jazz’s best singers: Gretchen Parlato. Keyboardist Harry Graser is one of the hottest young jazzman in town and not to be missed.
E.L.I.
Sportsmen’s Tavern Fri May 26th 9:30pm $10
Lead vocalists Mark Dixon (Party Squad), Phil Hudson (The Road), and Jimmy “Buzz” Rummings (Cock Robin) pay tribute to a beloved son of Buffalo, the late, great Cory Wells, and his band Three Dog Night
SAY WE CAN FLY
Waiting Room Fri May 26th 6:30pm $15/$25
SayWeCanFly is a one-man acoustic act from a small town in Ontario featuring frontman, Braden Barrie. His songs and lyrics are positive messages telling stories of love and emotional connection.
MAYBIRD
Buffalo Iron Works Sat May 27th 9pm $10
Maybird, led by singer/songwriter Josh Netsky brings his five-piece band performing songs from their debut recording “Turning Into Water” and songs from their follow up LP exploring new sounds. Sun Parade opens the show.
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