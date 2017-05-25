HIT LIST: Entertainment for the week of May 25-Ma7 31, 2017



MEGALODON & MIDNIGHT TYRANNOSAURUS

Waiting Room Thurs May 25th 9pm $17/$20

South African-based Megalodon brings their heavy metal show to the Queen City and Florida-based Midnight Tyrannosaurus has a unique powerful growl bassline with a heart melting sub-bass sound that rocks the house.





FORMULA 5 & SPACE JUNK

Buffalo Iron Works Thurs May 25th 9pm $8

Formula 5 & Space Junk are modern Jam Bands that combine rock, jazz and jam music in a dance party sure to keep your feet moving, blood pumping and your brains in a frenzy.





GIRLS, GUNS & GLORY

Sportsmen’s Tavern Thurs May 25th 7pm $15

Lauded by Rolling Stone as one of “10 New Artists You Need To Know”, Girls, Guns & Glory has a Honky Tonk/early Rock n’ Roll vibe that gets audiences dancing.





ALEX MC ARTHUR QUINTET: TRIBUTE TO GRETCHEN PARLATO

Pausa Art House Fri Mat 26thy 8pm $7

Up-and-coming jazz singer Alex McArthur and her quintet pay tribute to one of modern jazz’s best singers: Gretchen Parlato. Keyboardist Harry Graser is one of the hottest young jazzman in town and not to be missed.





E.L.I.

Sportsmen’s Tavern Fri May 26th 9:30pm $10

Lead vocalists Mark Dixon (Party Squad), Phil Hudson (The Road), and Jimmy “Buzz” Rummings (Cock Robin) pay tribute to a beloved son of Buffalo, the late, great Cory Wells, and his band Three Dog Night

SAY WE CAN FLY

Waiting Room Fri May 26th 6:30pm $15/$25

SayWeCanFly is a one-man acoustic act from a small town in Ontario featuring frontman, Braden Barrie. His songs and lyrics are positive messages telling stories of love and emotional connection.

MAYBIRD

Buffalo Iron Works Sat May 27th 9pm $10

Maybird, led by singer/songwriter Josh Netsky brings his five-piece band performing songs from their debut recording “Turning Into Water” and songs from their follow up LP exploring new sounds. Sun Parade opens the show.