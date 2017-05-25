Sun May 28th – MUSHROOMHEAD

Waiting Room Sun May 28th 6:30pm $20/$25

Mushroomhead is a Heavy Metal band from Cleveland, Ohio that is known for their theatrical live show and the black masks that most of their members wear on stage. Mushroomhead’s forceful yet melodic alterna-metal incorporates elements of hip-hop, punk, and goth rock as well as techno and industrial. Sun flower Dead, The Browning and Relicseed are heavy metal bands that fuse electronics and traditional hard rock and they open the show.