HIT LIST: Things to see and hear this week





THE LINDSEY HOLLAND QUINTET

Pausa Art House Fri Mar 10th 8pm $7

Lindsey Holland is one of the fastest rising Jazz singers in town and she performs with her quintet led by her father Rick Holland. Rick arranges, directs and performs as the lead soloist on trumpet and fluegelhorn.





WORKINGMAN’S DEAD

Buffalo Iron Works Fri Mar 10th 9pm $10

Workingman’s Dead is a six-piece Grateful Dead tribute band from Buffalo. They refer to themselves as Grateful Dead music for deadheads, by deadheads.





MODERN MEASURE

Waiting Room Sat Mar 11th 9pm $12/$15

Modern Measure is a hybrid electronic project like none other infusing live organic instrumentation with artfully crafted music production. ProJect Aspect opens the show with a blend of sultry female vocals and explosive, dance-floor bangers.









YOUR ENEMIES

Tralf Music Hall Sat Mar 11th 8pm $10

Your Enemies is a Green Day tribute band performing their pop punk classic record “Dookie” track by track in it’s entirety. “Dookie” is Green Day’s best-selling album with more than 20 million copies sold worthwhile.









MPP & THE DOOLEYS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Sun Mar 12th 4pm $10

MPP is an eclectic progressive ensemble comprised of legendary Buffalo Music Hall of Famers George Puleo and David Kane. Paul Yates, Damone Jackson, and singer/songwriters Greg Opalinski and Paul Swisher round out the group.





BUFFALO STATE PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA

Rockwell Hall Tues Mar 14th 7;30pm free

The Philharmonia under the direction Daniel Bassin, presents its 8th annual concert featuring soloists selected from the 2016-2017 Young Artist Competition and the 2016-2017 ‘Orchestra Choice’ work selected by members of the Philharmonia.





FOUR YEAR STRONG

Waiting Room Tues Mar 14th 6:30pm $18

Four Year Strong is an American melodic hardcore band performing their latest album, “Enemy of the World.” The bands “Can’t Swim”, “Sleep on It” and “Light Years” also perform on the bill.