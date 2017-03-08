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OPENING SHOTS

·
Jamie Moses

 

OPENING SHOTS

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

At the Kavinoky Theatre


John Fredo who stars as Eddie with Debbie Pappas who plays Beatrice and Peter Palmisano who plays Alfieri

Three Buffalo leading ladies: Kavinoky managing director Loraine O’Donnell with actresses Aleks Malejs and Josie DiVincenzo

Actress/singer Zoe Scruggs with Adriano Gatto who plays Rodolpho, and the show’s costume designer Annette Christian

OPENING SHOTS | Artvoice