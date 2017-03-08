OPENING SHOTS

UncategorizedOPENING SHOTS03/08/2017·Jamie Moses OPENING SHOTSA VIEW FROM THE BRIDGEAt the Kavinoky TheatreJohn Fredo who stars as Eddie with Debbie Pappas who plays Beatrice and Peter Palmisano who plays AlfieriThree Buffalo leading ladies: Kavinoky managing director Loraine O’Donnell with actresses Aleks Malejs and Josie DiVincenzoActress/singer Zoe Scruggs with Adriano Gatto who plays Rodolpho, and the show’s costume designer Annette Christian
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