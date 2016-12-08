HIT LIST: Things To Do And See This Week





ALBERT CUMMINGS

Buffalo Iron Works Thurs Dec 8th 7pm $20

Veteran Blues guitarist Albert Cummings has performed for thirty years with a fiery guitar style and a strong blues voice. He will be performing songs from his latest album, “Someone Like You.”





RUBBLEBUCKET

Waiting Room Thurs Dec 8th 7:30 pm $15

Rubblebucket is a wild art/pop band from Brooklyn revved up like an indie-rock Miami Sound Machine with dancers, horns and ass-kicking dance numbers. Beautiful lead singer Kalmia Traver also doubles on baritone sax.





PIPPIN

UB Center Fri Dec 9th 7:30pm & Sat10th 1:00&7:30pm $20 $15 students

Presented by Nardin Academy, Pippin tells the story of a young prince on his search for meaning and significance in the Middle Ages. The original production was directed and choreographed by Broadway legend, Bob Fosse.





GRUVOLOGY

Pausa Art House Fri Dec 9th 8pm $7

Gruvology is arguably the best Jazz Fusion band in town. They have pushed the boundaries of contemporary jazz music and they will feature original material from their latest album,





BOUNCING SOULS

Waiting Room Mon Dec 12th 7:30pm $20/$25

The Bouncing Souls are a punk rock band that has been performing for thirty years. They will be performing songs from their latest album, ”Simplicity.” Punk bands Off With Their Heads and Masked Intruder opens the show.





WILLIE NILE

Buffalo Iron Works Dec 9th&10th 9pm $30

Buffalo-born Willie Niles has been heralded by The New York Times “as one of the most gifted singer-songwriters to emerge from the New York scene in years.” Alison Pipitone Band opens the show.





WINTER CHORAL SPECTACULAR

Rockwell Hall Thurs Dec 9th $10 students free

Various Buffalo State choral groups will celebrate the winter season in song. The concert will also feature the ABC Bel Canto Bravo an Vivace Choirs.