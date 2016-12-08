Comedian HAL SPARKS

Helium Comedy Club Dec9th&10th 7:30&10pm $20/$28

Hal Sparks began his career as a teenage member of Chicago’s iconic comedy company Second City which spawned an endless list of comedy stars including Tina Fey, John Belushi, Amy Poehler, Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Steven Colbert and dozens more. His quick wit caused the Chicago Sun Times to name him “Chicago’s Funniest Teenager.” Host of television’s “Talk Soup” and former star of “Queer as Folks” and other successful shows, Sparks isn’t a teenager any longer but he’s still funny as hell. His sexting routine incites side-splitting laughter. If you’re in for a holiday laugh he’s your man.