HIT LIST: Things To Do This Week





JULY TALK

Town Ballroom Fri Dec 16th $18/$22

Toronto-based five piece July Talk create a gritty brand of Rock n’ Roll that features two singers (Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay) who trade lines in a lyrical face-off that is reckless and poetic. They will perform songs from their latest album “Guns and Ammunition.”





TOWN BALLROOM’S HOLIDAY PARTY

Town Ballroom Sun Dec 17th $15/$20

Town Ballroom’s Holiday Party features two tribute concerts. Strangelove performs a tribute to Depeche Mode and Electric Duke tributing the music of the late, great David Bowie









WORKINGMAN’S DEAD

WITH NORTHEND REVIVAL

Tralf Fri Dec 16th 8pm $8adv/$10 day of show

Workingman’s Dead is arguably the best local Grateful Dead cover band ever. The best part is how much they love playing the songs. The concert opens with the Northend Revival Band.





WHITEY MORGAN

The Waiting Room Fri Dec 16th 8pm $15 to $75

Whitey Morgan and his band are closer to the old-fashioned heart of Nashville with a hardheaded honky-tonk twang that is pure outlaw. “Morgan sings in a gritty baritone reminiscent of Waylon Jennings” says The Chicago Sun Times.





RICK SPRINGFIELD:

STRIPPED DOWN 2016 TOUR

Riviera Fri Dec 16th 8pm$39/$46

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Rick Springfield brings his 80’s power- pop to North Tonawanda’s Riviera Theatre. He has scored 17 top 40 hits including “Jessie’s Girl.”





ELLIOT SCOZZARO

Pausa Wed Dec 21st 7pm $7/$5 student

Alto Saxophonist Elliot Scozzaro brings a five-piece band to Allentown. Scozzaro was awarded an Outstanding Soloist award from the Charles Mingus National Jazz Competition





PALISADES

Waiting Room Tues Dec 20th 6pm $12/$14

Palisades, formerly known as Marilyn Is Dead, is armed with a combination of post-hardcore and pop-punk influences. Palisades has a big, rich sound with strong catchy choruses along with aggressive melodic screaming.