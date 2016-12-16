Last Minute Gift Guide: Shop Local!

AURUM JEWELER

4878 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 886-1300 • aurumonelmwood.com

All the beautiful jewel tones of the holidays are captured in this elegant bracelet of silver and gold.Come see it and our large selection of lovely gifts any day after 10 AM now until Christmas. $495

Strikingly simple is this smoky topaz weighing over 18 carat and set in a handmade silver mounting. A real show stopper at less than $300.

Available in any size center stone, this beautiful and classic diamond ring can be made for you in either platinum or gold. Price varies

KORONA JEWELRY

1588 Hertel Ave 12416

(716)-834-4755• koronajewelry.com





Sterling silver pendant, “Window to the Soul” by the designer Keith Jack. $110.





Hammered sterling silver and amethyst earrings, handmade in house. $200.





X-shaped ring in 14 karat white gold with 1/2 carat of high quality diamonds. $1830.

MUSIC CITY

3236 Main St, Buffalo NY 14214

716-(838)-4547 • musiccitybuffalo.com





Ludwig “Breakbeats and Pocket Kits” by QuestLove. Amazing quality for the beginner or pro drummer, starting at only $249.

ALLENTOWN MUSIC

1113 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 883-2341 • allentownmusic.com





Childrens drum kits starting at $79





Ukuleles starting at $29





The Skull Bass of Doom on sale for only $666!

WILD THINGS

224 Lexington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716)-882-3324 • wildthingsartisans.com





Festive garnet and pearl branch necklace by Karol Kirberger. $198





Three-tiered ruby necklace with elegant too-pretty-to-hide sterling clasp by Stephanie Robb. $180

RENEW BATH & BODY

927 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 881-0177 • renewbathandbody.com





A close and comfortable shave while you are on the go. The perfect starter kit or an ideal kit for guys who travel frequently. Includes all the shaving essentials a guy needs on the road. Includes a Pre Shave Oil ( 2fl. Oz ), Shave Cream Tub ( 2fl. Oz ), After Shave Balm ( 2fl. Oz ) And A Genuine Badger Shaving Brush.$50





Coconut Lime Bath Bombs .Bring a little of islands right to your bathroom. Baking soda and citric acid produce a gentle fizz that lightly massages and stimulates your skin as it absorbs the rich nutrients in shea butter and tropical coconut oil (other scents available). Great stocking stuffer! $3

CAMPUS WHEELWORKS

744 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 881-3613 • campuswheelworks.com





MSR Evo Snow Shoes – high quality, durable, fun, snowshoes specifically made for the kind of snow we have in Buffalo. They have a composite deck and rugged powder coated rails. They fit with almost any boot, and have a great warranty from MSR. Get out this winter and enjoy it ! $139.95





The Stick – You don’t need to be a pro athlete to have sore muscles, but odds are if you are not a pro athlete you do not have a masseuse on retainer… That is where The Stick comes in… A self massaging roller that will provide relief to your sore back, legs, and anywhere you can roll it. Anyone on your list will thank you for years to come for The Stick! $27.50-$48.00

URBAN THREADS

736 Elmwood Ave Buffalo NY 14222

(716)-884-9145 • urbanleisureandluxury.com





Stainless steel laser cut locally made key rack for $29.95





Super soft knit undies. Assorted designs. Top $26. Bottom $27.50





Assorted soy candles that smell delicious despite their names for that hard to buy for person. Made in Austin. $15.95 each





Local branch all wool knit hat $26

ABRAHAMS JEWELERS

798 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 217-2270 • abrahamsjewelersbuffalo.com





Men’s self-winding Accutron chronograph watch. $698





14kt pink gold with rose quartz, 25 points in diamonds $698 (from $1396)





14kt white gold “retro” style cocktail ring with 46 points in diamonds $1266 (from $2532)





18kt yellow gold cocktail ring with 82 points in diamonds $2200 (from $4400)

EL BUEN AMIGO

114 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201

(716) 885-6343 • elbuenamigo.org





Handmade pottery from the town San Juan de Oriente in Nicaragua. $50





Handmade scarf from Ecuador, 100% Alpaca. $25









D’AVOLIO OLIVE OILS

830 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, MY 14222

(716) 783-9977





Perfect Pairing: 18 Year Vinegar & Tuscan Herb Oil.

Fine balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy, aged up to 18 years in oak barrels. Very diverse; thick and potent enough to be dripped onto a dish as a condiment or paired with Tuscan herb oil, USDA Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Enjoy a taste of the Italian countryside with this delicious blend of herbs, sundried tomatoes, and garlic infused olive oil. $19 ($9.50 each/200 mL bottle)





7 Bottle Sampler Gift Boxed Set

Consists of 4 popular olive oils, including Garlic, Basil, Blood Orange, and Tuscan Herb; and 3 vinegars, including Fig, Cranberry Pear, and 18 Year. Enjoy each on its own or pair them together to create your own unique combinations. $25.95





4 Bottle Citrus Oil Sampler

Consists of 4 oils, including Persian Lime, Blood Orange, Lemon, and Milanese Gremolata. $15.95

HER STORY

779 Elmwood Ave Buffalo NY 14222

(716)-886-6457 • herstorybuffalo.com





For the Strong Woman in your life:

Strong Woman Necklace – hand-stamped sterling silver charm, made in buffalo (available on 16” or 18” sterling silver chain) $52

TREEHOUSE

793 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(888)-882-1322 • thetreehousetoystore.com

SLAPZI: The fast-matching, card-slapping, everyone-laughing picture game! Be the first to match all 5 of the right picture cards to the right clue cards and you’re the winner. $19.99





The Amazing Star Cube: This geometric puzzle perpetually transforms, morphing into an endless loop of geometric shapes. Can you figure it out? $15.99

QUEEN CITY BOOKSTORE

3184 Main St Buffalo NY 1214

(716)-833-6220 • queencitybook.com





IF YOU GIVE A BUNNY A BEER – By Sam Miserendino and Mike Odum. Locally published, a full color parody. From the Addicted Animal Series. A hit at every party. Not a children’s book.$12 (sale price)





BUFFALO NEW YORK COLORING BOOK

By Daniel Predmore. Locally published. Featuring many local landmarks to enjoy coloring.$12 (sale price)

SHOEFLY

801 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 886-3595 • shoeflybuffalo.com





Men’s TOMS Slippers : Soft and cozy slip on shoes for him, fleece-lined with rubber soles. $49





DIY Knit Kit: Includes everything she needs to make a super cute, super fast pom-pom hat. $20

TERRAPIN STATION

1172 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216

(716)-874-6677 • terrapinstationbuffalo.com

Jingle bells! Brass chimes with various designs $5

Grateful Dead glassware…. cheers! starting at $10



Dream catchers in all sizes and colors! $5 and up ~Sweet dreams!