HIT LIST: Things to do this week











MOSHE AND LA GATA

Pausa Art house Thurs Feb 16th 7pm $7

Pausa will host the great Tango performance of Argentinian singer La Gata accompanied by Classically trained violinist and bandoneon Moshe Shulman performing a series of romantic Tangos. Don’t miss this unique performance.





THE POSSUMS

Dino BBQ Fri Feb 17th 10pm free

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame members Jim Whitford, Joe Rozler and Rob Lynch join forces and perform all types of roots rock n’ roll including rockabilly, honky tonk, blues and vintage rock n’ roll in a fun free-spirited style.





JIMMY BEAUMONT AND SKYLINERS

Seneca Casino Fri Feb 17th 8pm $45

Vocal Group Hall of Fame performers the Skyliners featuring lead singer Jimmy Beaumont sings classic Doo-Wop with the best of them. They are best known for the Doo-Wop classic “Since I Don’t Have You.”





PARKING LOT TUNA WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAX MUSCATO

Tralf Music Hall Fri Feb 17th 8pm $12

Parking Lot Tuna is a Reggae/Beach Rock band performing a Sublime tribute show with special guest Max Muscato & Outer Harbor. Lead singer Johnny Cochrain and his band cover over 50 songs in the genre.





KIEFER SUTHERLAND

Seneca Casino Sat Feb 18th $45

Emmy –Award winning actor Kiefer Sutherland takes time off from his busy schedule to bring his Texas-styled roots show to Niagara Falls. He will be performing original songs such as “Not Enough Whiskey.”





WHITNEY ROSE BAND

Sportmen’s Tavern Sat Feb 18th 8pm $15

Beautiful singer Whitney Rose brings her vintage Pop/Country sound to the Sportsmen’s performing songs from her new album “Heartbreaker of the Year.” Rose is a quirky songwriter and a bit of a heartbreaker herself.





COIN

Waiting Room Wed Feb 22nd 7pm $15

Coin is an Indie party pop band from Nashville that makes music that makes the audience feel good. Lead singer Chase Lawrence and the band will perform songs from their latest album “Talk Too Much.”