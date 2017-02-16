Helium Comedy Club

Thurs Feb 16th, 8pm • $16 Fri Feb 17th 7:30 pm, 10pm • $20 Sat Feb 18th 7:30pm, 10pm• $23

Comedian, actor and writer Josh Wolf has become one of the most sought after personalities in comedy today. In addition to becoming one of the most in-demand TV comedy writers and stand-up comedians, Wolf became a New York Times Bestselling Author with his latest book “It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions From an Unprepared Single Dad.” Josh Wolf has written and/or appeared on “My Name is Earl”, Will Smith’s “All of Us”, “Raising Hope”, “Chelsea Lately” and the sports comedy show “The College Experiment” on Fox Sports.