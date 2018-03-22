Hollie Cook expands Vessel of Love tour and releases Hempolics remixes of ‘Stay Alive’
UK reggae and pop performer Hollie Cook joined the Merge roster in January with her third solo full-length, Vessel of Love.
Now, two new takes on album track “Stay Alive,” remixed by Hempolics, are available at digital stores.
About the second track written for Vessel of Love, “Stay Alive”, Hollie said, “For me, it’s about having bad days and feeling together in loneliness, as well as what we do to feel alive.”
By teaming up with fellow Londoners Hempolics, Cook welcomes a lo-fi vintage soul influence on these two supplementary versions of the track.
Speaking about the collaboration, Hempolics explain how a natural approach served them well:
“Hollie has a really good modern British reggae style. When I got sent over ‘Stay Alive’ I had a listen, and straight away I just wanted to use her cool vocal and drop a heavy Hempolics riddim to it.”
Listen to & share Hollie Cook’s “Stay Alive (Hempolics Remix)”
Hollie Cook has created a dub-aquatic world with Vessel of Love, and its population is growing, submerging all around in its tropical pop appeal.
By winning over key new tastemakers in the UK and in the states—hitting the #1 spot on Billboard’s Reggae Chart and #3 in the UK Independent Album Breakers Chart—it has proven to be a pivotal release for the artist.
After selling out shows on her recent UK and European run, Hollie responds to a call for international expansion by adding headline and festival dates to her schedule. Check them out below!
“On her pristine third album, Vessel of Love, Cook sings her desire and pain into an exalted, beaming sway.” —Pitchfork
“Cook’s music falls into the reggae genre—but we guarantee you haven’t heard anything like it before.” —Refinery29
A presskit for Hollie Cook is available here; contact cecile@mergerecords.com with any questions.
Hollie Cook on tour:
Mar 23 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
Mar 24 Somerville, MA – Once Ballroom
Mar 26 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
Mar 28 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Mar 29 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Apr 18 Tignes, FR – Live in Tignes
Apr 19 Marseille, FR – Espace Julien
Apr 20 Annecy, FR – Le Brise Glace
Apr 21 Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur
Apr 26 Liège, BE – Reflektor
Apr 27 Bourges, FR – Le W et Le Palais D’Auron
Apr 28 Nimes, FR – Paloma
May 11 Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks
May 26 Belfast, UK – Titanic Slipways
Jun 03 Cheltenham, UK – Cheltenham Racecourse
Jun 07 Beauvais, FR – L’Ouvre Boîte
Jun 08 Ploudalmézeau, FR – Tréompan
Jun 30 Audincourt, FR – Rencontre & Racines
Jul 11 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Kleine Zaal
Jul 12 Dour, BE – Dour Festival
Jul 15 Lancashire, UK – Beat Herder Festival
Jul 20 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
Jul 21 Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge
Jul 22 Victoria, BC – Phillips Backyard Weekender
Jul 28 Standon, Hertfordshire, UK – Standon Calling
Jul 29 Kendal, UK – Kendal Calling
Aug 2 Kent, UK – Neverworld
Aug 12 Saint-Père-Marc-en-Poulet, FR – Fort de Saint-Père
Oct 03 London, UK – Scala
Oct 05 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
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