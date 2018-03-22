Hollie Cook expands Vessel of Love tour and releases Hempolics remixes of ‘Stay Alive’





UK reggae and pop performer Hollie Cook joined the Merge roster in January with her third solo full-length, Vessel of Love.

Now, two new takes on album track “Stay Alive,” remixed by Hempolics, are available at digital stores.

About the second track written for Vessel of Love, “Stay Alive”, Hollie said, “For me, it’s about having bad days and feeling together in loneliness, as well as what we do to feel alive.”

By teaming up with fellow Londoners Hempolics, Cook welcomes a lo-fi vintage soul influence on these two supplementary versions of the track.

Speaking about the collaboration, Hempolics explain how a natural approach served them well:

“Hollie has a really good modern British reggae style. When I got sent over ‘Stay Alive’ I had a listen, and straight away I just wanted to use her cool vocal and drop a heavy Hempolics riddim to it.”

Listen to & share Hollie Cook’s “Stay Alive (Hempolics Remix)”

Hollie Cook has created a dub-aquatic world with Vessel of Love, and its population is growing, submerging all around in its tropical pop appeal.

By winning over key new tastemakers in the UK and in the states—hitting the #1 spot on Billboard’s Reggae Chart and #3 in the UK Independent Album Breakers Chart—it has proven to be a pivotal release for the artist.

After selling out shows on her recent UK and European run, Hollie responds to a call for international expansion by adding headline and festival dates to her schedule. Check them out below!

“On her pristine third album, Vessel of Love, Cook sings her desire and pain into an exalted, beaming sway.” —Pitchfork

“Cook’s music falls into the reggae genre—but we guarantee you haven’t heard anything like it before.” —Refinery29

A presskit for Hollie Cook is available here; contact cecile@mergerecords.com with any questions.

Hollie Cook on tour:

Mar 23 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

Mar 24 Somerville, MA – Once Ballroom

Mar 26 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

Mar 28 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Mar 29 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Apr 18 Tignes, FR – Live in Tignes

Apr 19 Marseille, FR – Espace Julien

Apr 20 Annecy, FR – Le Brise Glace

Apr 21 Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur

Apr 26 Liège, BE – Reflektor

Apr 27 Bourges, FR – Le W et Le Palais D’Auron

Apr 28 Nimes, FR – Paloma

May 11 Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks

May 26 Belfast, UK – Titanic Slipways

Jun 03 Cheltenham, UK – Cheltenham Racecourse

Jun 07 Beauvais, FR – L’Ouvre Boîte

Jun 08 Ploudalmézeau, FR – Tréompan

Jun 30 Audincourt, FR – Rencontre & Racines

Jul 11 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Kleine Zaal

Jul 12 Dour, BE – Dour Festival

Jul 15 Lancashire, UK – Beat Herder Festival

Jul 20 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

Jul 21 Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

Jul 22 Victoria, BC – Phillips Backyard Weekender

Jul 28 Standon, Hertfordshire, UK – Standon Calling

Jul 29 Kendal, UK – Kendal Calling

Aug 2 Kent, UK – Neverworld

Aug 12 Saint-Père-Marc-en-Poulet, FR – Fort de Saint-Père

Oct 03 London, UK – Scala

Oct 05 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2