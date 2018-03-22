Sarah Louise reveals ‘When Winter Turns’; new album Deeper Woods out May 11th

Sarah Louise’s new single “When Winter Turns” released just as Winter turned to Spring:

http://open.spotify.com/album/0HP0BafSxxKx2YQgVxN9Uk

New album Deeper Woods out on May 11th

Sarah Louise plays The Thousand Incarnations of the Rose Festival April 14th.

sarah louise





Ahead of the release of her debut Thrill Jockey album Deeper Woods on May 11th, singer/guitarist Sarah Louise has shared the entrancing single “When Winter Turns,” which features performances by Jason Meagher (Black Dirt Studios) and Thom Nguyen.





Louise says: “This song celebrates the transition from winter to spring in the Appalachians. I wanted an electric guitar solo so I started playing my Mexican strat again that I got when I was 18, spending hours jamming to all kinds of records, especially jazz. I love playing with certain types of jazz because unexpected notes work in so many interesting ways. I also used feedback for the first time, which I did with a hollow body guitar.”





Sarah Louise’s Deeper Woods conjures images of the verdant forest that surrounds her North Carolina home. Steeped in Appalachian folk traditions, Louise’s influences are much broader with shades of psychedelia and experimentalism, pushing her beyond genre constraints. Louise is an avid naturalist and forager who draws from the guidance that the natural world provides. Whereas portrayals of women in nature are often demeaning and powerless, a folk waif, Louise uses her music to reframe them more powerfully.

Louise will be making an appearance at the upcoming Thousand Incarnations of the Rose festival in Takoma, MD, which features some of the most acclaimed solo guitarists active today, including labelmates Marisa Andersonand Glenn Jones. She plans to tour throughout the spring and summer.





“Sarah Louise’s music is spiritually and tangibly set apart from her peers’, her 12-string compositions culled from birdsong and rivers as well as the sacred drone of Appalachian folk music.” – NPR Music, Songs We Love





“Sarah Louise is exploding our ideas of what folk and acoustic music can be and do.” – Bandcamp

“One of the most exciting figures in solo guitar music.” – Pitchfork







Listen to Sarah Louise’s “When Winter Turns”:

http://open.spotify.com/album/0HP0BafSxxKx2YQgVxN9Uk





Embed Code:

<iframe src=”http://open.spotify.com/album/0HP0BafSxxKx2YQgVxN9Uk” width=”300″ height=”380″ frameborder=”0″ allowtransparency=”true”></iframe>

Sarah Louise tour dates

Apr. 14 – Takoma Park, MD – The Thousand Incarnations of the Rose Festival *

May 8 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall #





* w/ Glenn Jones, Marisa Anderson, Daniel Bachman, and more

# w/ Eleanor Friedberger

Pre-order Deeper Woods:

http://thrilljockey.com/products/deeper-woods



