Hot dog! unlimited 91 cent char broils at Ted’s Hot Dogs to celebrate 91 anniversary, Weds., Feb 21

Ted’s Hot Dogs will commemorate its 91st year of operation in Buffalo by offering .91 cent hot dogs Wednesday, February 21.

Each customer can order as many as they like. Founded in 1927, Ted’s Hot Dogs has nine locations in Western New York and one in Tempe, Arizona.

Regular hot dogs are $2.99.

All locations will be featuring the $.91 cent regular hot dogs on Wednesday, February 21 from open to close.

For more information on Ted’s Hot Dogs, visit TedsHotDogs.com



