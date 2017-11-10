TUE NOV 28 – DAILY PLANET COFFEE CELEBRATES 3 YEARS AND RAISES CHARITY $$

Daily Planet Coffee celebrates its three year anniversary with a day of festivities and an open invitation to the community to enjoy free coffee and dessert samples from 6pm to 9pm. Proceeds from a basket raffle, and from the sales of a series of special drinks, and from the sale of Daily Planet T-shirts, mugs, and their anniversary blend coffee will be donated to Journey’s End Refugee Services, the Center for Self Advocacy, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County. In addition, North Buffalo Organization, Farmer Pirates, GoBike Buffalo, and Hertel Business Association, will be represented to share information and create awareness of current opportunities in the community.

Daily Planet looks like fun!

Also currently Daily Planet Coffee is doing an Instagram challenge, #nice4theplanet from October 24th to November 25th, to encourage people to do something for the planet, or for others. Participants who share their story on Instagram, tag @dailyplanetcoffee and include #nice4theplanet will have the opportunity to win a year of free coffee or tea and winners will be announced on November 28th. Also the picture with the most likes will receive a free Daily Planet t-shirt and a $25 gift card.

For more information please contact:

Mike Caputi, Daily Planet Coffee 716 – 523-8009 dailyplanetcoffee@gmail.com