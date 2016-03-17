Opening Shots – House of Blues
by John Guare at the American Repertory Theater space on Amherst Street
Mara Westerling-Morris who plays Bunny with ART Executive/Artistic Director Matthew LaChiusa, and Biane DiBernardo-Blenk who plays Bananas in Guare’s classic 1960s comedy.
Mara Westerling-Morris who plays Bunny with ART Executive/Artistic Director Matthew LaChiusa, and Biane DiBernardo-Blenk who plays Bananas in Guare’s classic 1960s comedy.
Director Drew McCabe with Rick Lattimer who plays Ronnie and Robert Ernie Insana who stars as Artie.
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