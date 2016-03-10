On The Boards Theater Listings

OPENING

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Mar 15-20, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

DEATH OF A SALESMAN, drama by Arthur Miller presented by Western Door Playhouse. Mar 11-20, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls (297-5910).

FULLY COMMITTED, comedy by Becky Mode presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Brian Mysliwy. Mar 11-Apr 3, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, play by John Guare presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Diane DiBernardo Blenk, Robert Ernie Insana, Scot A Kaitanowski, Maura Nolan, Mara Morris, Rick Lattimer, Virginia Brannon, Erica Lorenzetti, Lisa Semper. Mar 10-Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, adapted from the novel by C.S. Lewis, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Adam Yellen, Jordan Levin, Renee Landrigan, Jessica Wegrzyn. Mar 11 at 7. Mar 12-Apr 3, Sat at 10 a.m. & 2, Sun at 2 (no 10 a.m. show on Mar 12). Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

SAFE, world premiere of the play by Donna Hoke, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Christopher Evans, Michele Benzin, Matthew Gilbert, Lisa Ludwig, Jesse Tiebor. Mar 11-Apr 3, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (no performance Mar 27). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

ONGOING

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, comedy by Neil Simon presented by Aurora Players, directed by Patricia Hoefler, starring Suzie Hibbard, Joel Murphy, Jessica K. Rasp, Michael Breen, Chris Cummins. Through Mar 20, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

THE CITY OF CONVERSATION, play by Anthony Giardina directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring Kristen Tripp Kelley, Adriano Gatto, Aleks Malejs, Debbie Pappas Sham, Steve Jakiel, Loraine O’Donnell, Aaron Moss, David Lundy, Joel Fesmire, Tyler Eisenmann. Through Mar 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

WHEN WE ARE MARRIED, comedy by J.B. Priestley presented by The Niagara Regional Theater Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Alaina Kulikowski, Gary Gaffney, Melanie Merrill, Chris Best, Dawn Marcolini Newton. Through Mar 20. Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

CLOSING

CHILDREN OF EDEN, musical by Stephen Schwartz presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Leigha Eichhorn, starring Clarisse Birkby, Danielle Burning, Jackson DiGiacomo, Emily DiMartino, Tom Doyle, Ryan Kaminski, Marc Krzystek, Derrik Reynolds, Valerie Stevens. Through Mar 13, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.com

EL HAJJ MALIK, play by N.R. Davidson presented by Ujima, directed by Lorna C. Hill, starring Brian Brown, Perris Fortson, Preach Freedom, Tuhran Gethers, Tanika Holmes, Daisy Medina, Shanntina Moore, Zoe Viola Scruggs. Held over Mar 11 at 8. Alleyway’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (281-0092). www.ujimacoinc.org

THE HAPPIEST SONG PLAYS LAST, play by Quiara Alegría Hudes presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Anthony Alcocer, Marta Araceli, Monish Bhattacharyya, Rolando M. Gómez, Dewel Pérez, Ana Vafai. Through Mar 13, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. The Manny Fried Playhouse 255 Great Arrow Ave. third Floor (238-1522). www.raicestheatrecompany.com

LOAD MORE GUYS, world premiere of the play with music written and directed by Todd Warfield, presented by Buffalo United Artists, starring Michael Seitz, Tyler Brown, Joey Bucheker, Sean Marciniak, Aaron Mrowka, Sean Murphy, David Spychalski, Bebe Bvlgari. Through Mar 12, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

NOISES OFF, comedy by Michael Frayn presented by Casting Hall Productions, directed by Jennifer Toohey. Through Mar 12, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall at Buffalo State College (878-3005).

THE SHIPMENT, play by Young Jean Lee presented by Torn Space, directed by Dan Shanahan, starring Dudney Joseph, Danica Riddick, Peter Johnson, Greg Howze, Roosevelt Tidwell. Through Mar 13, Thu-Sun at 7:30. Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-1733). www.tornspacetheater.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

OUT OF BOUNDS, cyber-bullying project created and performed by Working Group Theatre. Mar 15 at 7. 710 Main Theatre 710 Main St. www.sheas.org/710main.

UPCOMING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 25th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Stephanie Bax, Tyler Brown, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Edith Grossman, Bethany Sparacio, Michael Starzynski. Mar 24-Apr 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

OF MICE AND MEN, drama by John Steinbeck, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring John Fredo, Greg Natale, Jack Agugliaro, John F. Kennedy, Candice Kogut, Jamie O’Neill, Jonathan Foreman, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso. Mar 25-Apr 16, Thu-Sat at 8. The New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park. (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

WIESENTHAL, play written by and starring Tom Dugan. Mar 17-20, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main.