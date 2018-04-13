Independent Living to hold a Job Fair, welcoming applicants with disabilities

Do you feel that your disability may be the real reason that you’ve not been able to be hired for gainful employment? Then this Job Fair is the event for YOU! The Western New York Independent Living, Inc. Family of Agencies (WNYIL), a growing agency serving the disabled citizens of Western New York, is recruiting for numerous openings, (administrative positions, direct service counselors, human resources, accounting, driving, care coordinators, and more), in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties, and is holding on-the-spot interviews. They have too many open positions to list them all!

It takes place from at 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday April 17th, 2018 at the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main Street at Ferndale Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Starting at 10:00 AM, a free shuttle, with room for two wheelchair users and three ambulatory passengers, will travel from the off-street parking lot at the WNYIL office at 3108 Main Street in North Buffalo to the Fire Hall each hour. Getting a seat will be on a first-come, first-served basis. While appreciated, your calling in advance will not guarantee that you get a ride on a particular trip. Call 716-836-0822, extension 186, if you are in need of a ride and we will try to accommodate you.

WNYIL was founded in the Independent Living Civil Rights Movement, and, because of its philosophy, always has given first consideration to applicants with disabilities. So, come on down and bring your résumé!

For more information on the Job Fair, call Robin at 716-836-0822, extension 137.

WNY Independent Living, Inc. is Western New York’s largest cross-disability, consumer-directed, non-residential organization for persons with disabilities. At WNYIL, individuals of all ages and all types of disabilities learn to exercise their freedom of choice to take control of their own lives, in order to live more productively in, and contribute to, the community.