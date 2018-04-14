ANTI-WAR ACTION IN BUFFALO THIS SUNDAY APRIL 15: END U.S. WARS AT HOME AND ABROAD!

This coming Sunday, April 15, Buffalo will be part of the national Spring 2018 demonstrations to End U.S. wars at Home and Abroad!

The demonstration here will gather at 2pm at Niagara Square, and march to the Naval Park.

Never has the impact of the war at home and abroad been more starkly connected.

As the military budget skyrockets, and the prospect of yet one more U.S. military attack abroad looms, we are told that there’s no money for education, healthcare, infrastructure and other needs in the U.S. While teachers are fighting for a livable salary, they are being asked to equip their students out of their own pockets. There is no money for education, but Trump wants money to give guns to teachers to carry in the classrooms. The racist police shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento confirms that this continuing violence cannot be divorced from the wars and the militarization of our country as a whole.

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr said 51 years ago, “…the bombs (of war) explode at home. They destroy the hopes and possibilities for a decent America.” The future is in our hands.

In response to the call from the national Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), and the Black Alliance for Peace, among many others, more than 300 organizations around the country are planning regional and local anti-war actions on this coming weekend, April 14-15, 2018. For more info and a full list of endorsers and actions, see SpringAction2018 dot org.