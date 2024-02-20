Israel Air Strikes Multiple Targets In Lebanon (Video)

The Israeli military reportedly conducted multiple air strikes in the Nation of Lebanon yesterday. The strikes were conducted in the city of Ghaziyeh, and also in the port city of Sidon, where the Israeli military claims that they struck a weapons depot. Geographically, the strikes occurred less than 40 miles away from Israel’s northern border.

Video of one of these strikes was posted to Twitter yesterday, where thousands of people shared the shocking footage of one of the explosions. See video of that explosion below…

NOW – Israel’s military strikes targets in southern Lebanon.pic.twitter.com/m94Mn5wb0W

— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 19, 2024





Lebanese security officials reported to Reuters that the strikes reportedly injured 14. Israeli’s chief military spokesperson claimed that the air strikes were targeting members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel has reportedly eliminated over 170 Hezbollah fighters in air strikes after Hezbollah assisted in the October 7th, 2023 attacks against Israel that were spearheaded by the terrorist group Hamas. These air strikes have also reportedly killed at least three dozen Lebanese civilians.

These air strikes mark a growing trend of Israel’s growing push to the north, as strikes have continually stretched to more northern portions of Lebanon over the last several weeks. Last week, several Israeli air strikes killed an elite Radwan force, and several other Hezbollah fighters.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said after the air strikes that Israel would, “pay in blood,” for these air strikes. The Times of Israel has reported that Iran, who is famously anti-Israel, and could be described as a leader of the anti-Israel Arabic movement, warned Hezbollah against sparking a fullscale war with Israel.

Iran reportedly told Hezbollah, “Netanyahu is squeezed in the corner now. Don’t give him a way out. Let us not give him the benefit of launching a wider war because this would make him a winner.” That statement was reported in the Times of Israel.