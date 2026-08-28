J Cole Cancels Sacramento Concert After Tour Rig Kills Crew Member

J. Cole's Sacramento show at Golden 1 Center Thursday August 27 was canceled hours before showtime after a big rig carrying his tour equipment overturned on southbound Interstate 5 in Yolo County, killing the driver.

The crash happened at approximately 6:05 AM in the Zamora-Dufour area northwest of Woodland.

A Volvo semi-truck towing a trailer drifted onto the right shoulder and the driver lost control while attempting to return to the roadway, causing the truck to overturn. A life-flight helicopter responded.

The driver, identified by the Yolo County Coroner's Office as Jarlath Parkinson, 66, of South Carolina, was the sole occupant and did not survive.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. David Barker said the cause was unknown, possibly distraction or fatigue. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

Golden 1 Center announced the cancellation in a brief statement. "J. Cole's concert scheduled for tonight at Golden 1 Center, August 27, has been cancelled due to the death of a tour crew member in an accident this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the member who died in this tragic accident."

Ticketmaster is issuing automatic refunds. J. Cole has two shows in Oakland Saturday and Sunday, it was not immediately known whether those will be affected.