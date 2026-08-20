Jayden Higgins Out For Season With Torn ACL

Jayden Higgins is done for the year before it started. The Houston Texans' second-year wide receiver, the 34th overall pick in the 2025 draft out of Iowa State who had 41 catches, 525 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, tore his ACL during Tuesday's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders when he fell awkwardly while running a route in the end zone during red zone 11-on-11 drills.

He walked off under his own power. Tests confirmed the tear Wednesday. He is out for the season.

The timing is brutal. Higgins had been one of the best players in Texans camp, was entering his first full season as the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins and was expected to take a major step forward with a bigger role.

It is the second ACL suffered by Houston in a week, backup quarterback Graham Mertz tore his in their first preseason game.

The Texans now turn to Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, who is also dealing with a hamstring issue, and Tank Dell, who missed all of 2025 recovering from a devastating multi-ligament knee injury in 2024. Houston opens September 13 against the Buffalo Bills.