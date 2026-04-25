Jenna Bush Hager Got Banned From Her Daughter’s Volleyball Games And Here Is Why

Jenna Bush Hager has been banned from attending her daughter Mila’s volleyball games.

The Today with Jenna and Sheinelle co-host revealed on the Friday, April 24, 2026 episode of the show that her 13-year-old daughter effectively exiled her from the stands after one too many enthusiastic moments on the sidelines, and the specific incident that caused it is exactly as relatable as it sounds.

“I’ve gotten kicked out by my child,” Bush Hager told co-host Sheinelle Jones on air.

She clarified the specifics, “Well, I didn’t get kicked out, like, removed immediately. I got put into a free zone.” The free zone. Every parent of a teenager knows the free zone.

What Actually Happened At The Game?

The incident that triggered the exile was not, to be clear, the heckling. Bush Hager admitted on air that she loves to heckle, but she held back at the volleyball game. What got her was something considerably more innocent: calling out the score.

“I was watching her play volleyball. I love cheering. I love to cheer…but I also love heckling,” she explained. “The score was six to seven, and I go, ‘Six seven!’ And Mila looked at me like this.”

She then imitated the look her daughter gave her, a look that every parent over the age of 40 has received at least once from a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

The look that means I know you, I love you, and I am currently pretending I do not know you.





“Afterwards, I was frozen out,” Bush Hager said. “I went to one volleyball game this year.”

She attended one volleyball game this year.

The aftermath was swift and definitive. Mila, who turned 13 earlier this month, has established a clear policy. Mom can exist, but Mom cannot cheer. Possibly Mom cannot attend. The free zone is the compromise position.

Bush Hager is choosing to remain optimistic. “I think I’m gonna be unfrozen for next year,” she said. “I’m just not gonna try to be the center of attention.”

Why This Moment Is Relatable To Millions Of Parents

There is a specific developmental milestone that nobody talks about enough, and it is this. The moment your child becomes embarrassed by your existence. Not embarrassed by something you did that was objectively embarrassing.

Embarrassed by you. Specifically by you. By the fact that you are their parent and you are in public and you are attempting to express enthusiasm in a way that makes it obvious to everyone in the gymnasium that you are their parent.

This moment hits somewhere around age 12 or 13, which is exactly where Mila is. It is not personal, it is developmental.

The adolescent brain is in the process of constructing an independent identity, and part of that construction requires drawing a clear line between the self and the parents who have, until very recently, been a central part of the self’s public presentation.

The volleyball game is where that line gets drawn in chalk on a gym floor.

Jenna Bush Hager called out the score. She said “Six seven.” Not loudly. Not mockingly. She reported a score. And Mila gave her the look. And now Jenna Bush Hager is in the free zone.

Any parent who has ever been shushed at a school play, instructed not to wave from the car line, or asked to walk several feet behind on a public sidewalk understands exactly what happened here.

The only difference is that Bush Hager is sharing it on national television, which is either brave or ironic given that drawing attention to oneself is precisely what got her exiled in the first place.

Who Is Jenna Bush Hager?

For anyone coming to this story without the full context. Jenna Bush Hager is one of the co-hosts of the third hour of Today on NBC, appearing alongside Sheinelle Jones on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle.

She has been a fixture of the Today show since 2009, when she joined as a contributor.

She is 44 years old, a University of Texas graduate, and one of two twin daughters of former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, her twin sister is Barbara Pierce Bush.

She married Henry Hager, a Virginia-born political consultant whose father served as lieutenant governor of Virginia, on May 10, 2008, at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas.

They have three children. Mila, 13, who plays volleyball and has opinions about stadium cheering; Poppy, 10; and Hal, 6, their son and youngest child.

Bush Hager has made her family life a significant part of her public persona over the years, sharing parenting moments, birthday tributes, and candid reflections on what it is like to raise three children while working full-time in television.

She is also a published author. Her books include Sisters First, a memoir co-written with Barbara Bush, Everything Beautiful in Its Time, about grief and family, and the 2025 children’s book Love, Jenna.

Earlier this month, when Mila turned 13, Bush Hager posted an Instagram Story tribute that began with an infant photo of her daughter and the caption, “How was this day, that made me a mama, 13 years ago???”

Her final post in the series was a more recent photo of the two of them coordinating in summertime looks, arms around each other, smiling. “Happiest birthday to my dream girl,” she wrote.

That is the same girl who is currently banning her from volleyball games. This is how it works.

The Free Zone

The free zone is a real thing. In youth sports, particularly at the middle school level, some venues designate certain areas where spectators who have become disruptive, or, in Jenna Bush Hager’s case, whose mere presence and vocal enthusiasm is enough to constitute a disruption in the eyes of their child, can watch the game without being directly visible to the players.

It is not a penalty box. It is more of a diplomatic arrangement. You can still see the game. You just cannot be seen seeing the game.

Bush Hager was relocated there for saying the score.

Her prediction that she will be “unfrozen for next year” is, based on all available evidence from parenting research and anecdotal human experience, moderately optimistic.

The age of 13 is typically peak embarrassment, the period where the gap between the parent’s desire to participate and the teenager’s tolerance for that participation is at its widest.

By 15 or 16, many teenagers begin a slow thaw. By 17 or 18, they often return to something approximating warmth. By the time they leave for college, there is a reasonable chance they will be happy to have you at their games again.

For now, Jenna Bush Hager has committed to not trying to be the center of attention at volleyball games.

This is a significant personal sacrifice for someone who hosts a live television program every weekday morning and has done so for the better part of fifteen years.

The discipline required to watch a competitive sporting event in which your child is playing and not shout “Six seven!” when the score is six to seven is, frankly, enormous.

Mila is 13. She plays volleyball. Her mother loves her completely and embarrasses her regularly.

This is one of the more functional dynamics in modern American family life, and the free zone is simply the price of doing business.