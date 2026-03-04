Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Coming To An End And The Farewell Season Details Have The Internet In Tears

MTV has confirmed that Jersey Shore Family Vacation will conclude its run with an 18-episode farewell season premiering Thursday, May 7, PEOPLE exclusively revealed Wednesday.

The entire original cast is returning for one final chapter, and the milestone moments packed into the last season will leave longtime fans dabbing their eyes with tissues.

For a generation that grew up watching these nine people stumble through relationships, sobriety, parenthood, and everything in between, this is the end of an era.

Who Is Coming Back For The Final Season?

All nine original cast members are returning. Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Vinny Guadagnino will all appear in the farewell season.

The fact that the original cast has remained completely intact since 2009 is remarkable by any reality TV standard.

Other long-running franchises have shed cast members, added replacements, and diluted what made the original work.

Jersey Shore never did that. They fought, they fell out, they went through public scandals and personal crises.

That loyalty to each other and to the audience is a big part of why this farewell feels genuinely emotional rather than just another TV ending for fans.

What Happens In The Final Season?

MTV is billing the farewell season as a “last hurrah for a cultural icon,” and the episode count of 18 is the largest single season the show has ever produced.

The cast packs a staggering amount of real-life milestones into the final run, baby showers, bachelorette parties, gender reveals, birthdays, and weddings.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, whose return to the franchise after years away was itself a major moment, goes through pregnancy, childbirth, and a wedding all within eight months of filming.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrates 10 years of sobriety, one of the most remarkable personal transformations in reality TV history, and opens his own rehabilitation center.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley turns 40 and directs her second film. DJ Pauly D launches his own record label while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to grow.

Vinny Guadagnino, who has built a genuine standup comedy career in recent years, takes his set on the road and organizes a full cast roast, which may be the single most anticipated moment of the entire farewell season.

Snooki juggles cheer mom life with business moves while still managing to be the life of every party.

Deena shines as a PTA president and organizes charity events. Ronnie, whose journey has been among the most publicly turbulent of the entire cast, rejoins the group on trips and opens up about his personal struggles in a way he hasn’t before.

Angelina, who has been at the center of some of the show’s most dramatic moments over the years, delivers what MTV is describing as an emotional roller coaster packed with extreme highs and devastating lows.

What Did Jersey Shore Mean To Reality TV?

Jersey Shore debuted on MTV in December 2009 and became an immediate cultural phenomenon.

The show ran for six seasons before Jersey Shore Family Vacation launched in 2018, continuing the story of the cast as they aged into their 30s, navigating marriages, children, sobriety, public scandals, and the strange experience of being famous for over a decade.

Across both series the franchise has produced nearly 300 episodes and spawned international spinoffs in countries including Canada, where Canada Shore remains in production and will continue after the American version ends.

The show changed reality television in ways that are still felt today. It proved that audiences would follow the same group of people indefinitely if the chemistry was real enough.

It launched catchphrases, GTL, T-shirt time, grenade, that became part of the cultural vocabulary.

It introduced a specific brand of chaos, loyalty, and dysfunction that no reality show has ever fully replicated.

Critics dismissed it from the beginning and audiences watched every single episode anyway.

What made Jersey Shore work was never the drama or the partying — those were just the backdrop.

What made it work was that these nine people genuinely loved each other, even when they were at their worst.

That authenticity is almost impossible to manufacture, and it’s why the show lasted nearly 20 years when most reality franchises collapse within five.

The farewell season promises a full-circle sendoff built on exactly that — inside jokes, enduring friendships, and the kind of larger-than-life moments that reminded an entire generation why they fell in love with the Shore in the first place.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s final season premieres May 7 on MTV. Past seasons are currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.