Jets close out campaign vs

this didn’t sneak up on us, said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. been playing these games for a while unfortunately. It hasn’t been an enjoyable situation but there’s a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel.

come into the game feeling pretty good about our last week and a half of hockey, so there’s some positivity going into the game. positivity relates to the Jets ability to put up a competitive effort after being eliminated from playoff contention and managing to put together their first three game winning streak of the season with victories over the Minnesota Wild, Ducks and San Jose Sharks over the course of the past week.

The Kings could already be crowned Pacific Division champions by the time starts, depending on how the afternoon game between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche goes and are enjoying another strong season, posting a record of 48 28 5 going into the finale after missing the playoffs last spring.

looking to finish strong, said Jets forward Drew Stafford. know they’re going to play the same way they always do, we expect a fast paced, aggressive game. wholesale jerseys from china We’re just going to try to (keep) this thing going here and finish the road trip the right way.

is fun, no matter what. Even though we’re not where we want to be as far as the playoff standings, winning helps. from the three game winning streak they are riding, many fans will be watching to see if Mark Scheifele can hit the 30 goal mark for the first time in his young career.

To his credit, Scheifele has talked about his focus being on playing the right way and if the goal happens, it happens.

But for a guy that is due to become a restricted free agent, becoming the first Jets’ player since Evander Kane in 2010 11 to score 30 goals would surely be a feather in his cap once contract negotiations pick up.

(Scheifele’s) credit, what we’ve talked about with him over the last six weeks is all of the defensive parts of his games and the things he has to be responsible for, because he’s going to see (Anze) Kopitar and (Jeff) Carter and he’s been seeing all of those players for the last four or five weeks, said Maurice. a really great time for him to learn how to play against them and to learn from those guys. They all play the game differently and you can steal things from them on how to shield the puck and the decisions that they make.

hope (Scheifele) does (hit 30 goals). He’s had a really good year. When you factor in the 11 games that he missed and the three weeks he played hurt, he’s really had a strong offensive year. I know the offence is in his game and I hope he gets to 30 for his confidence. It’s a nice marker. But I hope he does it on 45 second shifts. There’s the challenge. is riding an eight game point streak, while linemate Blake Wheeler has put up at least a point in nine consecutive games.

Maurice won’t make any lineup changes with his skaters, which means forward Brandon Tanev will suit up in his third NHL game and that forward Matt Halischuk and defenceman Brenden Kichton are the healthy scratches.

starts in goal for the Jets, while the Kings are expected to counter with .

Here’s how both teams are expected to start tonight:Marko Dano Alex Burmistrov Drew StaffordNic Petan Andrew Copp Joel ArmiaMark Stuart Jacob Trouba