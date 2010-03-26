Lincoln Stars players risk buzz cut for a good cause

There may be some nervous players in the Stars locker room after the second period of the game on April 1, but the nerves will have less to do with the game and more with a possible buzz cut.

During the Stars’ 15 seasons in Lincoln, the organization has been involved with various fundraising efforts and attempts to get the 16 to 20 year old players involved in the community.

A new project has the players in a friendly competition to benefit the American Cancer Society that will end with the player that brings in the most donations having his hair cut on April 1. For each dollar that fans donate during the next three home games, they can choose which player they’d like to have get a haircut, and a tally is added to his name on a sign located in the east hallway at the Ice Box.

The competition has been held the past two home games and will continue Friday when the Stars host Omaha. wholesale jerseys from china It will end following the second period of the game against Muskegon on April 1. That same night during the annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” live auction for the cancer society, a teammate is expected to shave the head of the player that “won.”

Last year’s auction of 25 jerseys raised more than $28,000 for the cancer society, with Brent Tate’s jersey bringing in $2,000 and Dominik Shine’s $1,700. In 2009, $33,000 was raised, with Chris Forfar’s jersey netting $3,500 and Kevin Murdock’s $3,200.

The team wanted to do more this season, and Stars President Jim Pflug approached third year player John McCarron to see what he thought of the haircut idea. McCarron has the longest hair on the team but said he and other players would do whatever they could to help.

“It’s for a good cause,” McCarron said. “It’s been almost a year since I got my hair cut because I’ve always wanted to have that so called ‘hockey hair’ with flowing hair out of the back of the helmet.”

While some players would be less happy about a public haircut, all the players agreed to take part.

Ryan Dzingel wasn’t crazy about the idea at first, but will happily comply if needed. His last haircut was just before reporting to Lincoln for the start of the season.

“I have a big forehead,” Dzingel said, “so me with a buzz cut is not going to impress too much.”

Players also visit schools and hospitals. This week, McCarron spoke to an elementary class. He answered questions and told the students to respect their parents. Like all the Lincoln players, McCarron had to leave his home in Macomb, Mich., to advance his hockey career, and the players miss their families.