JIMKATA NEW YEAR’S EVE

Town Ballroom Sat Dec 31st 8pm $20

Electronic rochers Jimkata will make you find your groove. Their new album, In Motion, is a triumph of swirling analog synths and breezy pop hooks. Also on the bill, Smackdab, pioneers of Western New York’s progressive funk and soul sound. Smackdab delivers a hard-driving live performance that keeps the party people coming back for more. Local favorites Lazlo Hollyfield Does LCD Soundsystem. Drop D opens the show.