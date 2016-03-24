Jimmy Kemp To Speak At Conservative’s Tribute Dinner To Dad

By Tony Farina

Jimmy Kemp, son of legendary Buffalo Bills Quarterback Jack Kemp, will be the guest speaker at the Conservative Party of Erie County Conservative Forum’s Jack Kemp Tribute Dinner on Thursday (March 31) at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens.

Jimmy Kemp is the president of the Jack Kemp Foundation and a former quarterback in the Canadian Football League. Jack Kemp, of course, is the former MVP of the American Football League who starred with the championship teams of the Buffalo Bills back in the 1960s. He went on to a distinguished political career as a congressman from Hamburg.

Tickets are $150 per person and $225 per couple with corporate checks accepted, payable to Real Conservatives. Cocktails are at 5:30 with dinner at 6:30. Interested guests can RSVP to Russ Gugino at 716-440-9259 or russgugino2002@yahoo.com.