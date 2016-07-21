Josh Groban and Sarah McLachlan
Darien Lake Arts Center Tues July 26 th 7:30pm
Tickets range from$15 to $281
Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. His first four solo albums
have been certified as multi-platinum and in 2007, he was charted as the number
one best selling artist in the United States. He has performed with musical icons
from all genres including Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, Charlotte
Church, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Ritchie and Sting. He has
a wonderful Tenor voice but on Twitter, he mentioned that he is a Baritone “with
some high notes up his sleeve.” Canadian singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan has
carved out a place for herself as one of the most respected and influential
contemporary artists to emerge in the 90’s. She has gained fans from all over the
world du
e to her emotive balladry and unique vocal range.
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