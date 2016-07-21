Josh Groban and Sarah McLachlan





Darien Lake Arts Center Tues July 26 th 7:30pm

Tickets range from$15 to $281

Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. His first four solo albums

have been certified as multi-platinum and in 2007, he was charted as the number

one best selling artist in the United States. He has performed with musical icons

from all genres including Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, Charlotte

Church, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Ritchie and Sting. He has

a wonderful Tenor voice but on Twitter, he mentioned that he is a Baritone “with

some high notes up his sleeve.” Canadian singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan has

carved out a place for herself as one of the most respected and influential

contemporary artists to emerge in the 90’s. She has gained fans from all over the

world du

e to her emotive balladry and unique vocal range.