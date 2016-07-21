



Seneca Niagara Casino Sat July 23 rd 8pm

Tickets start at $45

Olivia Newton-John has sold more than 100 million records, starred in hit movies

and continues to be one of the world’s most beloved music artists of all time. She is

an English-Australian singer and actress who has won four Grammy Awards,

amassed five number one singles, and two number one albums. She is the female

lead in the beloved movie musical “Grease”, which featured one of the most

successful soundtracks in Hollywood history. In addition to her singing and acting

careers, Olivia has been a long time activist for environmental and animal rights

issues. Take a trip to Niagara Falls and see Olivia take the stage and keep you singing

and dancing along to your favorite hits like “Physical”, “I Honestly Love You”, “Heart

Attack” and “Magic.”