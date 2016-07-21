Olivia Newton-John
Seneca Niagara Casino Sat July 23 rd 8pm
Tickets start at $45
Olivia Newton-John has sold more than 100 million records, starred in hit movies
and continues to be one of the world’s most beloved music artists of all time. She is
an English-Australian singer and actress who has won four Grammy Awards,
amassed five number one singles, and two number one albums. She is the female
lead in the beloved movie musical “Grease”, which featured one of the most
successful soundtracks in Hollywood history. In addition to her singing and acting
careers, Olivia has been a long time activist for environmental and animal rights
issues. Take a trip to Niagara Falls and see Olivia take the stage and keep you singing
and dancing along to your favorite hits like “Physical”, “I Honestly Love You”, “Heart
Attack” and “Magic.”
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