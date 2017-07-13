July 15-16 COBBLESTONE LIVE! Benefiting Planned Parenthood

Photo above: Aqueous at a recent street festival in Chicago.









This music and arts festival will take place on three stages located outside on Illinois Street, inside Buffalo Iron Works, as well as inside Lockhouse. Gates for the festival open at 1pm each day with acts starting at 2pm. Headlining acts include Moon Taxi, Real Estate, Aqueous, Moon Hooch, The Hip Abduction, Solidisco, Wild Child, The Dig, Delicate Steve, Funktional Flow & more!

Highlights will include:

– Three stages featuring over 35 artists/bands.

– Local food trucks and vendors.

– VIP tickets including exclusive VIP areas, private brunch, and additional perks.

– Festival drink menu from Lockhouse Distillery & Bar and Buffalo Iron Works.

– Promoting Planned Parenthood’s regional impact and raising funds for its programs

Tickets are $45 presale for a 2 day pass, $25 advance day passes & $30 day of passes, with VIP packages available. We are expecting 2 day pass presale & VIP tickets to sell out, so get them while you can. Tickets go on sale 3/31 at noon, and can be purchased at www.cobblestonelive.com, as well as directly at Buffalo Iron Works.

For further information, schedule, FAQ & to purchase tickets please visit www.cobblestonelive.com and for festival news and updates you can follow Cobblestone Live! on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Interested vendors and sponsors should inquire at Cobblestonelive@gmail.com