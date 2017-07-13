Fri July 14 Power Yoga at Pierce Lawn, Canalside





Friday, July 14: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 14: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This Power Yoga could be the beginning of the foundation for your practice or a pleasant evening for your existing practice. If you have never done yoga you can look forward to a challenging but fun workout that will stretch your muscles and leave you feeling renewed.

Classes are hosted by Power Yoga Buffalo every Friday evening (excluding June 30) from 6:00-7:00 pm and one class on Saturday June 3 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Power Yoga Buffalo’s style is based on the Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga system and all their teachers have trained, and continue to train with Baron Baptiste. It is an energetic, powerful, challenging style that builds in flow with laughter and playfulness. The emphasis is on breath and flow and heat, while weaving in the purpose and transformational qualities that yoga’s history has given us.