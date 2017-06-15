June 21-21 SAMMY HAGAR & The Circle

Fallsview Casino Wed & Thurs June 21st & 22nd 8:30 pm tickets start at $80

Led by Sammy Hagar, the Grammy-Award- winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and #1 New York Times bestselling author, The Circle takes fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning four decades of Hagar’s hits from Montrose, his solo career, Van Halen and beyond. Joining Sammy Hagar is Van Halen’s long-time bassist Michael Anthony, lead guitarist Vic Johnson, and Led Zeppelin’s drummer John Bonham’s son Jason Bonham. A high-powered rock band to be sure.