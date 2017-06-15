Sunday June 17 – WESTSIDE GUNN & his brother CONWAY

Waiting Room Sun June 17th 7:30pm $25

A founding member of the rap crew SE GANG, Westside Gunn’s money talking bravado ironically paints the picture of an artist that still makes music for the respect and looks willing to see where the chips may lay without sacrificing the art. A “street backpacker” is what he calls himself and once you hear his music you’ll know why these words hold true. Gritty, Grimy with a Mainstream flow.

Conway, DJ Green Lantern and Benny X Daringer open the show.