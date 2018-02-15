KATO KAELIN APPEARING AT THE RIVIERA THEATRE





Kato Kaelin is coming to North Tonawanda as part of a national touring Comedy Show.

Kato Kaelin became famous during one of the most publicized events in US history: the O.J. Simpson murder trial. After gaining fame as a witness in the trial, Kato turned tragedy into comedy taking on the road as stand-up comic.

Kato Kaelin’s TV and Film credits include: Bill Maher’s HBO series, “Real Time,” “Lopez Tonight,” “Unhappily Ever After”, “The Norm Show” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, “Off Hollywood”, “The View,” Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0”, “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, Fox Reality Channel’s “Gimme My Reality Show”. Kato was critically acclaimed by New Yorker Magazine for his recurring role on Sbowtime’s “Beggars and Choosers,” and has hosted his own radio show in Los Angeles as well as numerous shows across America. Look for Kato hosting on XM Satellite National Lampoon Comedy Radio. From Vanity Fair to Time Magzine, “Entertainment Tonight” to “NBC’s “The Today Show,” Kato has been featured on nearly every entertainment and news program and publication.

Kaelin will be appearing Saturday June 16, 2018 at the historic Riviera Theatre at 8pm along with Good Time’s Jimmy Walker and The Unknown Comic.