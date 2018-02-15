CEPA GALLERY ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF THEIR 14TH BIENNAL ART AUCTION





CEPA Gallery is excited to announce its 14th Biennual will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 in the Towers Ballroom of Hotel Henry, located on the redeveloped HH Richardson-Olmstead Campus.

Diana Principe

The event’s honorary chairman is Diana Principe, Hotel Henry partner, and auction co-chairs are Michelle Capizzi of Worth New York and David Herer of ABC-Amega, Inc. CEPA is excited to welcome back Christopher Mahoney as its auctioneer.The Auction’s preview exhibition opens with a public reception at CEPA Gallery on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 5:30pm to 8pm and will remain on view until Friday March 16. The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public.

General Admission to CEPA’s 14th Biennial Art Auction is $100 per person and includes valet parking, a lavish buffet with an open bar, a full-color Auction catalogue and Auction bid paddle. The reception begins at 5:30pm with the live auction starting promptly at 7pm. For additional information, contact CEPA Gallery at 716-856-2717 or auction@cepagallery.org.