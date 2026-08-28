Kehlani Cancels 2 Shows After Sudden Hospitalization

Kehlani, 31, posted from the hospital Wednesday morning with news that stopped her world tour in its tracks. "After two off days feeling completely normal, I've been up all night unable to swallow and in so much pain," she wrote on Instagram. "I just left the hospital and am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I'm so sorry."

The two canceled shows are the August 26 date at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and the August 27 date at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, her Washington D.C. stop.

She did not disclose a diagnosis or explain what caused the sudden symptoms. The tour had been running since August 6. "Breaks my heart to have to ever do this," she added. "I do everything I'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par and it still isn't guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia."

The next scheduled show is August 29 in Richmond at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront.

The tour, supporting her self-titled fifth album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart in April and earned her two Grammy Awards in February including Best R&B Performance, continues through the West Coast before concluding in October.

She recently told Billboard she had nasal surgery before the tour began, saying she still hadn't fully healed. Wednesday's hospitalization appears to be a separate issue.