King Harald V of Norway Dies At 89

King Harald V of Norway died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday August 28 at the age of 89. The royal palace announced his death in a brief statement.

He had been admitted to the National Hospital on August 17 for treatment of a bacterial blood infection that developed into a rare condition called hemolytic anemia, in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than bone marrow can replace them.

His condition worsened sharply on Thursday, prompting Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon to cancel all engagements and rush to his side.

His son Haakon, 53, is now King Haakon VIII of Norway. Queen Mette-Marit is his queen. He becomes Norway's fourth king since the country gained independence from Sweden in 1905. He has been serving as regent during his father's hospitalization.

Harald became king on January 17, 1991, following the death of King Olav V. He was the first Norwegian-born king in 567 years.

He reigned for 35 years, navigating Norway from the pre-internet era through the digital age as a beloved ceremonial head of state who consistently earned the highest approval ratings of any member of the royal family.

He was known for his warmth, his competitive sailing career, he represented Norway at three Olympic Games, and for marrying Sonja Haraldsen, a commoner, over his father King Olav's initial objections, only relenting when Harald reportedly threatened to give up the throne.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said "a whole nation is in mourning" and that Norwegians were left with "a deep sense of gratitude for a long life in the service of Norway."