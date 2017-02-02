Ladies Night at BABEVILLE: Grace Strumberg, Megan Brown, Sarah Elizabeth, Tina Williams

Ladies Night returns to the 9th Ward at Babeville featuring four amazingly talented Buffalo singer-songwriters. Each perform some of their own songs before coming together for a joint set. Grace Stumberg is creator of friendly original music and has backed up folk legend, Joan Baez on tour. Sara Elizabeth has a lovely alto voice and is a fine indie songwriter and storyteller. Megan Brown is best known for being the lead vocalist of the band Dirty Smile, a rock/pop/folk outfit from Buffalo. Tina Williams’ style ranges from classic country to anti-folk. Ladies Night proves that the Buffalo folk music scene is alive and well.



